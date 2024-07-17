Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $445,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 33.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 458,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

