Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $487,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 335,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,631. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

