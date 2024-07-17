Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $400,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.99. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

