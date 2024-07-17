Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $464,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,047.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,427. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,014.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,040.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.77 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

