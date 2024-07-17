Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 553,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 396,826 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 484.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 2,226,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,502. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

