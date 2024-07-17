Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 34,362 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

