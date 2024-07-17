Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SHLS. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,182. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

