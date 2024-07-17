Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $510,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

AMETEK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 352,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,713. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.05.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.