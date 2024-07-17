Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $535,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Black Hills by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Black Hills by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,812. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

