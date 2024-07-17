Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 763.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PBF Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 550,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,246. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

