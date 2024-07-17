Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,850 shares of company stock worth $44,810,303. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

