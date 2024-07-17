Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $46.86 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $281.49 million and approximately $46.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.04 or 0.05299139 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,236,742 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

