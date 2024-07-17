QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QCOM stock opened at $209.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.