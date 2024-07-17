Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raia Drogasil
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.