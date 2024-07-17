Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

