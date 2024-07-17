Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of METC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 578,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $668.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

