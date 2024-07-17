Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP) Quiet Period Set To End on July 17th

Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 17th. Rapport Therapeutics had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $136,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

RAPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

RAPP opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.57.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

