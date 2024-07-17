Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003001 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $508.37 million and $20.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,557,747 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
