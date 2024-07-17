Raymond James Trims Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Target Price to C$54.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.06.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.03. 22,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,105. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$30.62 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

