Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.80. 804,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,216,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 114,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 35.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

