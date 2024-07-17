Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.08

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 78.08 and last traded at 76.50, with a volume of 1276230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 73.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 61.07.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Reddit

Reddit Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 61.84.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,292,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,292,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $14,796,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.