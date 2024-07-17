Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 64.61 and last traded at 64.75. 1,916,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,679,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at 70.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RDDT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 61.07.

Reddit Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 61.84.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $79,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

