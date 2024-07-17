Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $192.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

