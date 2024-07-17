Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

