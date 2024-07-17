Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.11

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2543801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

