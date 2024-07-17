Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.31. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 149,961 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 241,247 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

