Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $211.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.64.

Shares of RSG opened at $204.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

