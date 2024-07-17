Research Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $171.86 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

