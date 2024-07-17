ReShape Lifesciences’ (RSLS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 115,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 130.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

