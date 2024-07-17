Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.18 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 136,104 shares of company stock worth $139,971 over the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

