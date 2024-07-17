Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,446 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after buying an additional 672,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 790,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 295,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

