Robert W. Baird Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $610.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LII. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $520.15.

LII stock opened at $578.17 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $328.94 and a 1 year high of $583.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.38.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

