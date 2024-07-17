Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,075 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. 4,687,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,751,900. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $460.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.