Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Reduced by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,763,000 after purchasing an additional 381,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,841,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

