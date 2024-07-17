Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$31.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

PSK traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 188,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.30. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$21.22 and a one year high of C$28.55.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. Insiders bought 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

