RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $282,147.21 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $64,388.66 or 0.99443586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,748.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.00588900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00112635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.16 or 0.00248904 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00071471 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 64,954.51092579 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $336,591.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.