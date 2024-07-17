Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,818 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $258.30. 197,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

