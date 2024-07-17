Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 198,627 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of NetApp worth $55,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. 687,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,287,086 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

