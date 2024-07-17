Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 419,529 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $45,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,264,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

