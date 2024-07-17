Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 47,924 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $50,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after buying an additional 793,136 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 913,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,137. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

