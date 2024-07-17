Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 563,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qiagen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after buying an additional 399,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,200. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

