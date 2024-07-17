Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Howard Hughes worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,181,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 394,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,369,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

