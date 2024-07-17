Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.93 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 306,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

