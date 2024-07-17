Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.94 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

