Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.20 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Koninklijke Philips worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after buying an additional 2,971,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 296,716 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 386,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.79%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

