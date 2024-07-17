Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.81 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,280. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

