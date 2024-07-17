Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.53 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Agree Realty worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,153,000 after buying an additional 214,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 197,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.