Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.07 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $49,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,425.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.53 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

