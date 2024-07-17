Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $57.54 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of FMC worth $57,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $83,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 660,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.