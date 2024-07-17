Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $51,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.7 %

BLDR stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

