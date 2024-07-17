Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,055 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG traded up $6.66 on Wednesday, reaching $401.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,811. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

